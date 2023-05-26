Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price at $4.68

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,145 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 613,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1,365.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 79,091 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 176,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 120,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 15.9 %

About Canopy Growth

Shares of CGC opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.73. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.