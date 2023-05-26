Brokerages Set Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Target Price at GBX 339

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 339 ($4.22).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROR shares. Shore Capital raised Rotork to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.10) to GBX 345 ($4.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.35) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.35) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 324.60 ($4.04) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 318.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 315.71. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 344.80 ($4.29). The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,930.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,363.64%.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 13,401 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.08), for a total value of £43,955.28 ($54,670.75). Also, insider Karin Meurk-Harvey acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £5,980 ($7,437.81). 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

