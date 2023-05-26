Brokerages Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target at $169.63

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $134.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.52. Middleby has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $162.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 136.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Middleby during the first quarter worth about $21,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Articles

