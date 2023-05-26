Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Rating) shares were down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 62.52 and last traded at 62.52. Approximately 76,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 83,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at 64.21.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 60.55 and a 200-day moving average price of 59.16.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

