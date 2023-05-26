Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,728,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 559.1% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $180,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $101.92. 496,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,315,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.85 and its 200 day moving average is $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

