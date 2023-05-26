Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 220.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Global Payments by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPN traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.85. 151,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.30.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

