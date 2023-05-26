Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Invests $955,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,825 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,242,532,000 after acquiring an additional 52,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,601,000 after acquiring an additional 123,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after buying an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,618,000 after buying an additional 222,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 710,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,379 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MLM stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $398.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,572. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $410.48. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.98.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

