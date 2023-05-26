Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.05. The stock had a trading volume of 47,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,043. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.71 and a 200 day moving average of $149.55. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.