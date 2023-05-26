Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 393,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,331. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $83.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.29.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.