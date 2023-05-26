Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.73. 9,634,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.18.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

