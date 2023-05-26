Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $120.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. 27,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,998. The stock has a market cap of $297.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.93. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $26.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $546,651.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,320.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,790 shares in the company, valued at $202,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $546,651.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth about $11,803,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth about $11,036,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth about $3,171,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.