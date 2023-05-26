Burtech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Trading Up 1.1%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. 3,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.
Burtech Acquisition Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.
About Burtech Acquisition
Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.
