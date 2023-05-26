C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.86

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 16500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.63 million, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of -0.26.

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

