Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:TDSA)

Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of TDSA stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

