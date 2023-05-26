Calbee (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Shares Down 1.4%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.98 and last traded at C$4.98. 955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

Calbee Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.34.

About Calbee

CALBEE, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of snacks and food products. It operates through the Food Manufacturing and Sales; and Other divisions. The Food Manufacturing and Sales division handles the production of potato, wheat, and corn-based snacks and cereals. The Other division manages logistics business.

