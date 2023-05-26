Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-$1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $973.00 million. Canada Goose also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -$0.66–$0.61 EPS.

Canada Goose Trading Down 0.4 %

GOOS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,931. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.84 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.58%. Analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GOOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,237,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after acquiring an additional 267,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.