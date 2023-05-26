Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $320.48

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$320.48 and traded as low as C$311.00. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$311.00, with a volume of 103 shares traded.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$320.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$297.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 17.4651661 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Tire Dividend Announcement

About Canadian Tire

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Canadian Tire’s payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Further Reading

