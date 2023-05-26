CannabisCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.78 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $476,090.33 and $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

