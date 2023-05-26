Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Price Target to $30.00

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.85% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NNOX stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.39. Nano-X Imaging has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,034.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.85%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 13,763.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

