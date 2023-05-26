Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Capital City Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CCBG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.59. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $36.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. Research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marshall M. Criser III bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,249.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.