Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (CGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 60 on July 10th

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.75) per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $46.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Stock Performance

LON:CGT opened at GBX 4,671.87 ($58.11) on Friday. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,486.17 ($55.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,190 ($64.55). The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3,576.92 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,713.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,847.33.

Get Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c alerts:

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.