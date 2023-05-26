Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (CGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 60 on July 10th

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.75) per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $46.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Stock Performance
LON:CGT opened at GBX 4,671.87 ($58.11) on Friday. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,486.17 ($55.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,190 ($64.55). The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3,576.92 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,713.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,847.33.
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Company Profile
Featured Articles
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.