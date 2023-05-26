Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.48

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.48 and traded as high as C$45.86. Capital Power shares last traded at C$45.48, with a volume of 150,203 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPX shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.10.

Capital Power Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.12). Capital Power had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of C$929.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 4.5631164 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 102.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$41.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,420.00. In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$416,431.64. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,420.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Articles

