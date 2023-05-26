Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Receives Add Rating from Numis Securities

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Capital & Regional stock traded up GBX 0.23 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 58.33 ($0.73). 8,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.23. The company has a market capitalization of £98.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,944.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. Capital & Regional has a 12-month low of GBX 42.80 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 67 ($0.83).

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

