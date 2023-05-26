CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Trading Up 3.1%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $2.95. 23,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 27,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCLD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:CCLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $49,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc is a healthcare information technology (IT) company, which engages in the provision of an integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based electronic health records and practice management solutions. It operates through the Healthcare IT and Practice Management segments. The Healthcare IT segment offers a proprietary web-based suite of services such as practice management applications, certified electronic health records solutions, revenue cycle management services and mobile health applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.