Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Shares Up 4.2%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.62 and last traded at $78.62. 9 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CGJTF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Cargojet Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet, Inc engages in the provision of time-sensitive premium overnight air cargo services. The firm is also involved in providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA, and other select international destinations. The company was founded by Ajay K.

