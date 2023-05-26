Carlyle Group Inc. Takes Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,777,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,890,000. GDS accounts for 2.3% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in GDS by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in GDS by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDS remained flat at $10.21 during trading hours on Friday. 215,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,150. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.69. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $348.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.15 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. Equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

GDS Profile

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

