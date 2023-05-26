Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.38

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $97.38 and traded as low as $83.92. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $85.93, with a volume of 16 shares changing hands.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.72.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

