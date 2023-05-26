CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CDTi Advanced Materials Price Performance
CDTi Advanced Materials stock remained flat at $0.46 during trading on Friday. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.
About CDTi Advanced Materials
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CDTi Advanced Materials (CDTI)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.