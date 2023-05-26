CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CDTi Advanced Materials stock remained flat at $0.46 during trading on Friday. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials technology for the emission catalyst, industrial catalyst, and electrocatalyst markets. It caters to automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, distributors, integrators and retrofitters. Its products include exhaust control systems, fuel borne catalysts, and catalyst products.

