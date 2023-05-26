CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.46. CDTi Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 248 shares trading hands.

CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials technology for the emission catalyst, industrial catalyst, and electrocatalyst markets. It caters to automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, distributors, integrators and retrofitters. Its products include exhaust control systems, fuel borne catalysts, and catalyst products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.