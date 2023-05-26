CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Director Acquires C$21,500.00 in Stock

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) Director John Kim acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$21,500.00.

CVX stock opened at C$0.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19. CEMATRIX Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.79.

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMATRIX Co. will post 0.0129336 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation materials for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

