Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Plans $0.05 Semi-annual Dividend

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Central Securities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% annually over the last three years.

Central Securities Stock Performance

Central Securities stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,745. Central Securities has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Securities

In other Central Securities news, Director David Martin Poppe purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $119,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Central Securities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Central Securities by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Central Securities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Central Securities by 615.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Central Securities by 13.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

