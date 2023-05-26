CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.54

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$123.54 and traded as high as C$138.07. CGI shares last traded at C$137.59, with a volume of 446,184 shares traded.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$133.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$153.89.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$133.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$123.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

