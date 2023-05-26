Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,519 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Chad R acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3,809.1% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 127,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 124,709 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 149,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,880,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 16,973 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

TJX Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.40.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

