Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $25.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $734.15. The company had a trading volume of 651,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,923. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $653.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.46. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $735.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $289.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Argus boosted their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

