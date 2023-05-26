Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Up 226.3% in May

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 226.3% from the April 30th total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHEK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. 17,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,462. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $7.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

