Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Children’s Place also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$2.20–$2.15 EPS.

Children’s Place Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Children’s Place stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $17.08. 487,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,089. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $211.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.97.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.23). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Stories

