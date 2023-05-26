Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58-1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Children’s Place also updated its Q2 guidance to ($2.20)-($2.15) EPS.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of PLCE opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.75. Children’s Place has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $215.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.97.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.23). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

A number of analysts have commented on PLCE shares. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

