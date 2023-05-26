China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

Shares of CGA stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

