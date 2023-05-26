China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of CGA stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter.
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
