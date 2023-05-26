City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 562,266 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 206.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,266 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $23,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FXI. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,487,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,264,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,944,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,099,930. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

