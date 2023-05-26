City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 1,355.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,909 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for 0.8% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,132,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,951. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $68.81.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

