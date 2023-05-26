City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,376,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,703 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund comprises approximately 3.2% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $39,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,058,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $3,617,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $764,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,267,000.

NYSE NBXG traded up 0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 10.20. 250,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,737. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of 7.70 and a 52-week high of 11.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of 9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of 9.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

