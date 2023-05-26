City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,259 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSTZ. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 6.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:BSTZ traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,838. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.1613 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.