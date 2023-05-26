City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,783 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AIF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. 19,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,971. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.