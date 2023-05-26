City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $68.53 Million Position in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. The Taiwan Fund comprises 5.5% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.40% of The Taiwan Fund worth $68,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 706,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 94,111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in The Taiwan Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 522.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Taiwan Fund Price Performance

Shares of The Taiwan Fund stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. 6,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,068. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45.

About The Taiwan Fund

Taiwan Fund is an an integral economic player and closed-end management investment company. It allows investors to access and participate in the growth of the economy and the stock market, as well as the investment potential of the mainland and other emerging economies in the region.

