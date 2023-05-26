City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Invests $191,000 in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 63,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 82,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,070. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

