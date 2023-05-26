Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Melkeya Mcduffie Sells 714 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) EVP Melkeya Mcduffie sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.29, for a total value of $103,023.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,463.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Clean Harbors Stock Performance
CLH traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,048. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $147.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.22.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.