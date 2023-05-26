Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Melkeya Mcduffie Sells 714 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) EVP Melkeya Mcduffie sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.29, for a total value of $103,023.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,463.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,048. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $147.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.22.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

