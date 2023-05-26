Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Clicks Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLCGY remained flat at $26.46 during midday trading on Friday. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77. Clicks Group has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $39.51.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. It operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

