Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Clicks Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLCGY remained flat at $26.46 during midday trading on Friday. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77. Clicks Group has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $39.51.
About Clicks Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clicks Group (CLCGY)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.