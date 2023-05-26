Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($14.30) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,031 ($12.82) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.93) to GBX 950 ($11.82) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.55) to GBX 1,200 ($14.93) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,082.75 ($13.47).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Stock Down 1.5 %

CBG opened at GBX 906 ($11.27) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 901.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 989.49. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 843 ($10.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,169 ($14.54). The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,740.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Close Brothers Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a GBX 22.50 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is 12,884.62%.

In related news, insider Michael N. Biggs purchased 1,000 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 864 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £8,640 ($10,746.27). In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,837. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.