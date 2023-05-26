CoinEx Token Price Reaches $0.0343 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $131.01 million and $1.00 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain, which is a public chain created specifically for decentralized exchange (DEX) purposes. The CoinEx DEX aims to create a decentralized trading system governed by the community and transparent trading rules, allowing users to control their assets. CoinEx Chain includes three public chains – DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain – that focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy, respectively. These three chains operate in parallel to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. The CoinEx Chain mainnet was launched in November 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

