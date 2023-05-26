Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.77

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$0.77. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 11,370 shares.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on Colabor Group from C$1.55 to C$1.65 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Colabor Group ( TSE:GCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$193.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.00 million. Colabor Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0779626 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

